Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,071 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 473.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.