Orchid Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and $4.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016132 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,262.71 or 0.99972179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

