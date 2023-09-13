Joystick Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016132 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,262.71 or 0.99972179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

