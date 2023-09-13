Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $161.40 million and $6.81 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002981 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007013 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,106,176,936,702,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,109,363,937,049,376 with 149,303,855,764,736,352 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $7,563,979.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.