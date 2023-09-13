Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,435.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,669,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,435.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,107. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

