Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.27 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $115.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $9.23 or 0.00035343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 353,808,018 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

