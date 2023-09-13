Goldfinch Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.80 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $408,127.23 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,427,388 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

