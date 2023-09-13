USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.20 billion and approximately $3.50 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,200,864,842 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

