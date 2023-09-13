Ardor (ARDR) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $60.66 million and $1.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00035343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

