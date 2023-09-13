Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 10133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 275.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

