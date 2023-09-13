Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCCB stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

