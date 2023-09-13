Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCCB stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.
About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.