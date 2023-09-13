Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.78

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 5669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$533.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

