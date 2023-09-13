Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,740.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2,740.00 and last traded at C$2,770.91, with a volume of 1604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,777.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,080.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,736.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,635.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $5.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

