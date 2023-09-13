Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.88

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 56906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

