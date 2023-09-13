Brookfield (TSE:BN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.85

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.85 and last traded at C$46.39, with a volume of 34746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.75.
Brookfield Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.58.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2613531 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Cuts Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
