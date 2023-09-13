Brookfield (TSE:BN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.85

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.85 and last traded at C$46.39, with a volume of 34746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.75.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.58.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2613531 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.