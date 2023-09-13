Torah Network (VP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Torah Network token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular exchanges. Torah Network has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $63,560.86 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Torah Network has traded up 97.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.63149522 USD and is up 103.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,424.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

