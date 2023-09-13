Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.00

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 60256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company has a market cap of C$649.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of C$77.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

