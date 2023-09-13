Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.64

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$69.64 and last traded at C$70.14, with a volume of 2816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.00.

The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.53.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

