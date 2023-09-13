Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.08

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 9994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.29.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Apple Shares Stumble Into The Buy Zone
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Hot Software Stocks Breaking Out to New Highs
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- America’s Favorite Dividend Is On Sale, Grab Realty Income Now
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.