Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.08

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 9994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.29.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

