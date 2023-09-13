Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.04

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.04 and last traded at C$14.70, with a volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.51%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total transaction of C$404,489.91. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

