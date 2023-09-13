Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.88

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.88 and last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 5870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Apple Shares Stumble Into The Buy Zone
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Hot Software Stocks Breaking Out to New Highs
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- America’s Favorite Dividend Is On Sale, Grab Realty Income Now
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.