Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.88

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.88 and last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 5870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

ASTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$991.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

