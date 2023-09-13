Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.50

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 39525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$785.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.45.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

