UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
UGI Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of UGI opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.