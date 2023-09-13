UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UGI opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UGI

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.