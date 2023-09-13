Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6744 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of CNQ opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,351,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 165,966 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

