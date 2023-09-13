Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.46

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 23119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$364.78 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.2901689 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

