Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.37

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 488949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

