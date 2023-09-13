Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 41998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.46 million, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$99,475.00. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

