GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.44

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$44.44 and last traded at C$44.33, with a volume of 5909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.14.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.22. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.3225323 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.03%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

