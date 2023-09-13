Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.88

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.69, with a volume of 23444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.12.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.98.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

