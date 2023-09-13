WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.56

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 20694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

