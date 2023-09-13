American Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. American Trust owned 0.12% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,617,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after buying an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,919,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

