American Trust Sells 44,627 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

American Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,668,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,375,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,773,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,590,000 after buying an additional 861,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,824,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,399,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 452,105 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

