American Trust Buys 1,362 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,114,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,723,963.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,470 shares of company stock worth $51,432,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Hershey Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.45. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $206.69 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

