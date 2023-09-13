American Trust Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

American Trust reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,027 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

