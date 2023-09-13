American Trust Has $4.56 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Trust grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $179.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $262.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

