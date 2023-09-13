American Trust Sells 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Trust lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

