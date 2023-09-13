iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,229 shares during the period. American Trust owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,856,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 671,292 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

