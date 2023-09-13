American Trust Invests $8.96 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

American Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 89,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,469,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 475.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,622,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

