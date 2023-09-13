American Trust Sells 22,330 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.17% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEFA. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,804,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,035,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,300,000 after acquiring an additional 402,513 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,974,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,283,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

HEFA stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.5543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

