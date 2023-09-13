American Trust Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 66.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $294.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average is $285.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

