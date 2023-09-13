American Trust Acquires 4,502 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.61 and a 200 day moving average of $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.