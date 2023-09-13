American Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

American Trust cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,310 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.