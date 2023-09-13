iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Decreased by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $45,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

