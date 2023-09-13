American Trust Has $54.96 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

American Trust reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Trust owned 0.40% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $54,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.