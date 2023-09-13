iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lowered by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

