Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $647,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.