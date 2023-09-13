Prostatis Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 582,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.99. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

