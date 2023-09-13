Prostatis Group LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,074 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,719,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,012,000 after purchasing an additional 171,363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

