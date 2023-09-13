JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,867,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,334,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.93 and a 200-day moving average of $391.22. The company has a market capitalization of $327.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Apple Shares Stumble Into The Buy Zone
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Hot Software Stocks Breaking Out to New Highs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- America’s Favorite Dividend Is On Sale, Grab Realty Income Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.