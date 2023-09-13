JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,867,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,334,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.93 and a 200-day moving average of $391.22. The company has a market capitalization of $327.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.