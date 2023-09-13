Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.22.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
